Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $30.33

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM opened at $31.25 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

