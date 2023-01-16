Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $44.60

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

