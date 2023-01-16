Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $47.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

