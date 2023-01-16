Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $43.80

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

