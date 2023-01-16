Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$26.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.15.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

