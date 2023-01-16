Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $893.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

