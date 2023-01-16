American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.