Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $107.22 Average PT from Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPSEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ipsen from €84.00 ($90.32) to €86.00 ($92.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ipsen from €107.00 ($115.05) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.64 on Friday. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

