Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Target Price at GBX 2,010

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 2,070 ($25.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.37) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,267 ($27.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,286 ($27.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,090.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,879.81. The company has a market cap of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,042.34.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.19), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($419,103.31).

About Burberry Group

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.