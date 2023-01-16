Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.64.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.