StockNews.com Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

