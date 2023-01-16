Guggenheim Lowers Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

