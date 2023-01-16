Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Workday stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 519,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.