SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,086 shares of company stock worth $405,284 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 375,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.