Wells Fargo & Company Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $120.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $118.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

