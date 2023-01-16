Guggenheim Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.95.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

