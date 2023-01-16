Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $176.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.