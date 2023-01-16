Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$14.25 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

AAV opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.41. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

