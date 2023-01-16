Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday. Desjardins currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

TSE:AQN opened at C$8.93 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$869.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$808.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 780.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Insiders purchased 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606 in the last quarter.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

