Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$185.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$192.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$117.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.74. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

