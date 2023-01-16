Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$97.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.82 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,655.01. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at C$109,992,396.30. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,027,655.01. Insiders have sold 282,980 shares of company stock worth $22,356,180 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.