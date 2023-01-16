Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) a C$22.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.73. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.