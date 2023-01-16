Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $142.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $2.03 billion 1.25 $278.51 million $10.79 13.23 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 11.03% 23.87% 13.44% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

