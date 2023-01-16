Contrasting Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.58%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Akanda.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.81 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -3.10 Akanda $40,000.00 141.37 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akanda beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

