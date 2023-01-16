Head-To-Head Comparison: CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) vs. OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A OriginClear -282.97% -84.04% -521.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CN Energy Group. and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 2.18 $1.30 million N/A N/A OriginClear $4.14 million 4.52 -$2.12 million $0.01 1.90

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats OriginClear on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

