Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.69 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This is a summary of current ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

