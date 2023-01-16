Contrasting Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.69 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.26 Allied Esports Entertainment $4.96 million 10.95 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.47

Allied Esports Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 848.77%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Allied Esports Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Super League Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

