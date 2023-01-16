Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Head to Head Contrast

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.91 $1.52 billion N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $245.24 million 3.70 $998.83 million ($0.09) -201.11

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications -1.98% 0.05% 0.03%

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services. In addition, the company offers voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 220 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

