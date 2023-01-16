Contrasting Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 7.41% 19.22% 13.58% Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 0.94 $116.50 million $3.96 14.60 Upexi $44.58 million 1.30 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for USANA Health Sciences and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.73%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

