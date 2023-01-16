WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $13.81 Average PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.
WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
WalkMe Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.27. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
