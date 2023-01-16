The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity at AES
In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
AES Price Performance
AES opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.