The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

