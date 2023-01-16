Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $47.30

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.