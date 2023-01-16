Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $43.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 384,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

