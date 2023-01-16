Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $34.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $964.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock worth $4,377,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 794.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Get Rating

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

