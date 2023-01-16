Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $30.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF opened at $19.64 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

