Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $40.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($58.71) to €50.80 ($54.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Danske cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $52.50 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

