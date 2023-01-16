Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$43.91

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$31.62 and a 12 month high of C$38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

