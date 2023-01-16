SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $20.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 739.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.