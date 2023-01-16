Brokerages Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) PT at $12.00

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.53%.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

