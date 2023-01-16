Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $3.67

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Nautilus Stock Performance
Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.
