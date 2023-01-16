Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $46.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BSY opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
