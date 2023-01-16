NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$13.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.26. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

