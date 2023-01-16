Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $22.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

AYRWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

