ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.28) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,403.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

