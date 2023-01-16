UBS Group Reiterates GBX 560 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.66. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The company has a market capitalization of £71.56 billion and a PE ratio of 575.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

