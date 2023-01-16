Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

