National Bankshares Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$8.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

K stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

