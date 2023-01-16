PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE PSK opened at C$22.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

