Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$10.25 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGY. Cormark reiterated a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.21 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.14.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

