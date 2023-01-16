CIBC Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.60.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TOU opened at C$66.07 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$41.09 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,429,120.78. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

